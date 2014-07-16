July 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved up due to retail demand.
* Rice of IR quality firmed up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,500 296-359 293-355
Wheat Tukda 01,000 298-375 296-378
Jowar White 115 255-820 260-830
Bajra 0,065 235-295 247-290
PULSES
Gram 00,650 485-0,555 485-0,541
Udid 0,025 1,155-1,305 1,150-1,300
Moong 0,265 1,050-1,395 1,045-1,400
Tuar 0,010 625-890 700-900
Maize 009 243-253 245-252
Vaal Deshi 045 0,825-1,050 0,755-1,055
Choli 0,050 0,725-1,213 0,850-1,211
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,575-1,580 1,545-1,550
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,800-1,850
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440
Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,950 2,850-2,900
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,775-2,825
Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
RICE
IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000