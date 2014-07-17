July 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,300 294-365 296-359
Wheat Tukda 00,600 297-380 298-375
Jowar White 185 275-830 255-820
Bajra 0,070 240-297 235-295
PULSES
Gram 00,550 485-0,545 485-0,555
Udid 0,045 1,155-1,320 1,155-1,305
Moong 0,205 1,040-1,400 1,050-1,395
Tuar 0,025 630-895 625-890
Maize 011 240-255 243-253
Vaal Deshi 050 0,850-1,055 0,825-1,050
Choli 0,045 0,740-1,245 0,725-1,213
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,575-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440
Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 5,950-6,000 5,800-5,850
RICE
IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000