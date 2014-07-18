July 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. * Rice of IR-8 quality moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,450 295-357 294-365 Wheat Tukda 00,700 298-384 297-380 Jowar White 230 260-820 275-830 Bajra 0,075 235-301 240-297 PULSES Gram 00,400 485-0,545 485-0,545 Udid 0,030 1,159-1,325 1,155-1,320 Moong 0,195 1,035-1,380 1,040-1,400 Tuar 0,200 700-850 630-895 Maize 015 235-250 240-255 Vaal Deshi 055 0,705-1,001 0,850-1,055 Choli 0,035 0,755-1,230 0,740-1,245 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,430-1,440 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,000-5,050 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 5,950-6,000 5,950-6,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000