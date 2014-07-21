July 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,800 293-365 295-357
Wheat Tukda 01,400 295-400 298-384
Jowar White 360 250-865 260-820
Bajra 0,055 215-301 235-301
PULSES
Gram 00,650 485-0,545 485-0,545
Udid 0,030 1,150-1,235 1,159-1,325
Moong 0,210 1,025-1,371 1,035-1,380
Tuar 0,100 600-850 700-850
Maize 012 245-252 235-250
Vaal Deshi 060 0,760-1,035 0,705-1,001
Choli 0,055 0,975-1,275 0,755-1,230
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,590-1,600
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 5,850-5,900 5,950-6,000
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000