July 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,800 293-365 295-357 Wheat Tukda 01,400 295-400 298-384 Jowar White 360 250-865 260-820 Bajra 0,055 215-301 235-301 PULSES Gram 00,650 485-0,545 485-0,545 Udid 0,030 1,150-1,235 1,159-1,325 Moong 0,210 1,025-1,371 1,035-1,380 Tuar 0,100 600-850 700-850 Maize 012 245-252 235-250 Vaal Deshi 060 0,760-1,035 0,705-1,001 Choli 0,055 0,975-1,275 0,755-1,230 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 5,850-5,900 5,950-6,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000