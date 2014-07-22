July 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices eased further due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,800 294-365 293-365 Wheat Tukda 01,600 296-375 295-400 Jowar White 400 260-850 250-865 Bajra 0,065 210-285 215-301 PULSES Gram 00,350 490-0,552 485-0,545 Udid 0,035 0,950-1,225 1,150-1,235 Moong 0,170 1,050-1,373 1,025-1,371 Tuar 0,090 650-800 600-850 Maize 012 247-255 245-252 Vaal Deshi 075 0,750-1,050 0,760-1,035 Choli 0,065 0,950-1,180 0,975-1,275 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 5,800-5,850 5,850-5,900 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000