July 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices eased further due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,800 294-365 293-365
Wheat Tukda 01,600 296-375 295-400
Jowar White 400 260-850 250-865
Bajra 0,065 210-285 215-301
PULSES
Gram 00,350 490-0,552 485-0,545
Udid 0,035 0,950-1,225 1,150-1,235
Moong 0,170 1,050-1,373 1,025-1,371
Tuar 0,090 650-800 600-850
Maize 012 247-255 245-252
Vaal Deshi 075 0,750-1,050 0,760-1,035
Choli 0,065 0,950-1,180 0,975-1,275
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 5,800-5,850 5,850-5,900
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000