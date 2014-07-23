July 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to increased demand from mills. * Rice prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,785 278-368 294-365 Wheat Tukda 01,115 280-376 296-375 Jowar White 360 255-835 260-850 Bajra 0,070 215-287 210-285 PULSES Gram 00,550 445-0,551 490-0,552 Udid 0,025 1,150-1,305 0,950-1,225 Moong 0,275 1,055-1,388 1,050-1,373 Tuar 0,050 700-880 650-800 Maize 010 248-253 247-255 Vaal Deshi 048 0,725-1,175 0,750-1,050 Choli 0,045 0,875-1,190 0,950-1,180 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 PULSES Gram 2,875-2,925 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 5,950-6,000 5,800-5,850 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000