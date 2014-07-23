July 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to increased demand from mills.
* Rice prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,785 278-368 294-365
Wheat Tukda 01,115 280-376 296-375
Jowar White 360 255-835 260-850
Bajra 0,070 215-287 210-285
PULSES
Gram 00,550 445-0,551 490-0,552
Udid 0,025 1,150-1,305 0,950-1,225
Moong 0,275 1,055-1,388 1,050-1,373
Tuar 0,050 700-880 650-800
Maize 010 248-253 247-255
Vaal Deshi 048 0,725-1,175 0,750-1,050
Choli 0,045 0,875-1,190 0,950-1,180
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
PULSES
Gram 2,875-2,925 2,950-3,000
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 5,950-6,000 5,800-5,850
RICE
IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000