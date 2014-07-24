July 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills and exporters. * Gram and Besan eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,300 297-350 278-368 Wheat Tukda 00,450 296-367 280-376 Jowar White 195 256-815 255-835 Bajra 0,050 220-285 215-287 PULSES Gram 00,500 500-0,545 445-0,551 Udid 0,029 1,155-1,325 1,150-1,305 Moong 0,202 1,080-1,350 1,055-1,388 Tuar 0,050 600-850 700-880 Maize 009 250-255 248-253 Vaal Deshi 025 0,755-1,180 0,725-1,175 Choli 0,030 0,900-1,235 0,875-1,190 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,875-2,925 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,850-2,900 Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 5,950-6,000 5,950-6,000 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000