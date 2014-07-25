GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
July 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. * Udid prices firmed up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,450 297-365 297-350 Wheat Tukda 00,400 296-345 296-367 Jowar White 105 260-815 256-815 Bajra 0,045 210-285 220-285 PULSES Gram 00,450 501-0,545 500-0,545 Udid 0,025 1,160-1,305 1,155-1,325 Moong 0,170 1,060-1,341 1,080-1,350 Tuar 0,100 600-860 600-850 Maize 011 240-252 250-255 Vaal Deshi 040 0,740-1,175 0,755-1,180 Choli 0,035 0,905-1,240 0,900-1,235 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,900-4,950 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,050-6,100 5,950-6,000 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000
* Cold weather threatens U.S. production * Corn firms 1 percent * Soybeans rally more than 0.5 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. Corn rose more than 1 percent, drawing support from wheat, while soybeans rallied more than 0.5 percent. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Boar