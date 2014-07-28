July 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices moved up due to increased retail demand for coming festival season. * Udid prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,050 298-365 297-365 Wheat Tukda 01,525 296-375 296-345 Jowar White 250 285-825 260-815 Bajra 0,045 220-295 210-285 PULSES Gram 00,611 511-0,575 501-0,545 Udid 0,020 1,160-1,405 1,160-1,305 Moong 0,240 1,050-1,350 1,060-1,341 Tuar 0,030 720-830 600-860 Maize 015 240-255 240-252 Vaal Deshi 050 0,730-1,175 0,740-1,175 Choli 0,040 0,910-1,201 0,905-1,240 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,450-1,460 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,150-6,200 6,050-6,100 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000