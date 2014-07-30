July 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,420 297-345 298-365 Wheat Tukda 00,650 298-348 296-375 Jowar White 200 293-821 285-825 Bajra 0,025 240-265 220-295 PULSES Gram 00,550 501-0,560 511-0,575 Udid 0,025 1,295-1,435 1,160-1,405 Moong 0,225 1,055-1,370 1,050-1,350 Tuar 0,030 610-850 720-830 Maize 015 235-248 240-255 Vaal Deshi 060 0,795-1,050 0,730-1,175 Choli 0,045 0,905-1,200 0,910-1,201 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,470-1,480 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 PULSES Gram 2,875-2,925 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,250-6,300 6,150-6,200 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000