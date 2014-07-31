July 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices eased further due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,350 298-345 297-345 Wheat Tukda 00,500 296-351 298-348 Jowar White 210 295-810 293-821 Bajra 0,075 245-270 240-265 PULSES Gram 00,650 501-0,571 501-0,560 Udid 0,033 1,260-1,440 1,295-1,435 Moong 0,175 1,050-1,380 1,055-1,370 Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-850 Maize 010 243-250 235-248 Vaal Deshi 043 0,675-1,045 0,795-1,050 Choli 0,055 0,925-1,150 0,905-1,200 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,470-1,480 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,875-2,925 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,250-6,300 6,250-6,300 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000