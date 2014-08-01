Aug. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,325 296-334 298-345 Wheat Tukda 00,880 297-349 296-351 Jowar White 190 297-815 295-810 Bajra 0,040 210-280 245-270 PULSES Gram 00,650 510-0,555 501-0,571 Udid 0,025 1,275-1,450 1,260-1,440 Moong 0,155 1,051-1,335 1,050-1,380 Tuar 0,040 625-920 610-850 Maize 005 225-280 243-250 Vaal Deshi 055 0,580-1,040 0,675-1,045 Choli 0,040 0,975-1,200 0,925-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,470-1,480 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,950-5,000 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,350-6,400 6,250-6,300 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000