Aug. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand for coming festivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,630 300-372 303-372
Wheat Tukda 01,300 301-361 302-345
Jowar White 135 230-811 235-800
Bajra 0,068 210-270 230-275
PULSES
Gram 00,700 480-0,550 490-0,545
Udid 0,012 1,260-1,300 1,255-1,360
Moong 0,167 1,100-1,300 1,051-1,275
Tuar 0,025 800-940 850-940
Maize 015 240-255 238-265
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,590-1,150
Choli 0,063 0,850-1,205 0,890-1,190
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600
Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,450-1,460
Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
PULSES
Gram 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
RICE
IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000