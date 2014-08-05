Aug. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand for coming festivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,630 300-372 303-372 Wheat Tukda 01,300 301-361 302-345 Jowar White 135 230-811 235-800 Bajra 0,068 210-270 230-275 PULSES Gram 00,700 480-0,550 490-0,545 Udid 0,012 1,260-1,300 1,255-1,360 Moong 0,167 1,100-1,300 1,051-1,275 Tuar 0,025 800-940 850-940 Maize 015 240-255 238-265 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,590-1,150 Choli 0,063 0,850-1,205 0,890-1,190 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,450-1,460 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000