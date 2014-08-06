Aug. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Jowar prices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,710 303-350 300-372 Wheat Tukda 01,450 302-384 301-361 Jowar White 117 260-827 230-811 Bajra 0,040 223-273 210-270 PULSES Gram 00,830 498-0,550 480-0,550 Udid 0,018 1,250-1,350 1,260-1,300 Moong 0,221 1,000-1,350 1,100-1,300 Tuar 0,049 750-900 800-940 Maize 022 245-295 240-255 Vaal Deshi 090 0,825-1,150 0,590-1,150 Choli 0,045 0,855-1,158 0,850-1,205 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 3,550-3,600 3,500-3,550 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,950-5,000 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000