Aug. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills. * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,840 302-371 303-350 Wheat Tukda 01,190 303-380 302-384 Jowar White 075 255-825 260-827 Bajra 0,055 222-275 223-273 PULSES Gram 00,510 481-0,553 498-0,550 Udid 0,018 1,295-1,375 1,250-1,350 Moong 0,267 1,000-1,271 1,000-1,350 Tuar 0,017 755-930 750-900 Maize 005 255-280 245-295 Vaal Deshi 070 0,850-1,155 0,825-1,150 Choli 0,055 0,950-1,150 0,855-1,158 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,440-1,450 Jowar 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000