Aug. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices moved up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,860 303-375 302-371 Wheat Tukda 01,220 303-400 303-380 Jowar White 090 250-830 255-825 Bajra 0,045 220-270 222-275 PULSES Gram 00,750 510-0,545 481-0,553 Udid 0,020 1,260-1,380 1,295-1,375 Moong 0,230 1,050-1,300 1,000-1,271 Tuar 0,035 740-956 755-930 Maize 009 255-265 255-280 Vaal Deshi 065 0,820-1,130 0,850-1,155 Choli 0,045 0,957-1,155 0,950-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000