Aug. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,710 300-371 303-375 Wheat Tukda 00,905 300-398 303-400 Jowar White 070 252-850 250-830 Bajra 0,035 224-275 220-270 PULSES Gram 00,760 500-0,555 510-0,545 Udid 0,015 1,273-1,385 1,260-1,380 Moong 0,170 1,051-1,295 1,050-1,300 Tuar 0,090 750-950 740-956 Maize 011 245-267 255-265 Vaal Deshi 040 0,850-1,363 0,820-1,130 Choli 0,055 0,960-1,165 0,957-1,155 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,420-1,430 Jowar 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 PULSES Gram 2,925-2,975 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000