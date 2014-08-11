Aug. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,540 303-351 300-371 Wheat Tukda 00,820 302-362 300-398 Jowar White 085 260-815 252-850 Bajra 0,035 220-280 224-275 PULSES Gram 00,775 510-0,553 500-0,555 Udid 0,021 1,275-1,300 1,273-1,385 Moong 0,200 1,055-1,308 1,051-1,295 Tuar 0,070 700-930 750-950 Maize 010 235-265 245-267 Vaal Deshi 045 0,855-1,150 0,850-1,363 Choli 0,063 0,910-1,150 0,960-1,165 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 PULSES Gram 2,925-2,975 2,925-2,975 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000