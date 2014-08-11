Aug. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,540 303-351 300-371
Wheat Tukda 00,820 302-362 300-398
Jowar White 085 260-815 252-850
Bajra 0,035 220-280 224-275
PULSES
Gram 00,775 510-0,553 500-0,555
Udid 0,021 1,275-1,300 1,273-1,385
Moong 0,200 1,055-1,308 1,051-1,295
Tuar 0,070 700-930 750-950
Maize 010 235-265 245-267
Vaal Deshi 045 0,855-1,150 0,850-1,363
Choli 0,063 0,910-1,150 0,960-1,165
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
PULSES
Gram 2,925-2,975 2,925-2,975
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,900-4,950
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
RICE
IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000