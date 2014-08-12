Aug. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,810 304-371 303-351
Wheat Tukda 01,215 305-390 302-362
Jowar White 080 265-800 260-815
Bajra 0,040 223-275 220-280
PULSES
Gram 00,825 512-0,555 510-0,553
Udid 0,015 1,280-1,325 1,275-1,300
Moong 0,280 1,051-1,305 1,055-1,308
Tuar 0,040 705-961 700-930
Maize 009 240-255 235-265
Vaal Deshi 040 0,873-1,155 0,855-1,150
Choli 0,040 0,950-1,106 0,910-1,150
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 3,450-3,500 3,550-3,600
PULSES
Gram 2,925-2,975 2,925-2,975
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 6,450-6,500 6,400-6,450
RICE
IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000