Aug. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,810 304-371 303-351 Wheat Tukda 01,215 305-390 302-362 Jowar White 080 265-800 260-815 Bajra 0,040 223-275 220-280 PULSES Gram 00,825 512-0,555 510-0,553 Udid 0,015 1,280-1,325 1,275-1,300 Moong 0,280 1,051-1,305 1,055-1,308 Tuar 0,040 705-961 700-930 Maize 009 240-255 235-265 Vaal Deshi 040 0,873-1,155 0,855-1,150 Choli 0,040 0,950-1,106 0,910-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 3,450-3,500 3,550-3,600 PULSES Gram 2,925-2,975 2,925-2,975 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,450-6,500 6,400-6,450 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000