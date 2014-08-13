GRAINS-Corn extends losses into second session on NAFTA worries

SYDNEY, April 27 U.S. corn edged lower on Thursday, extending two sessions of declines to nearly 1.5 percent, on concerns over exports to Mexico should the United States withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $3.66-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybean futures climbed 0.31 percent to