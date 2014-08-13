Aug. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply.
* Udid prices dropped due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,750 306-371 304-371
Wheat Tukda 01,050 305-380 305-390
Jowar White 079 260-807 265-800
Bajra 0,055 225-273 223-275
PULSES
Gram 00,750 505-0,575 512-0,555
Udid 0,022 1,200-1,250 1,280-1,325
Moong 0,240 1,040-1,299 1,051-1,305
Tuar 0,070 725-950 705-961
Maize 011 245-260 240-255
Vaal Deshi 035 0,825-1,095 0,873-1,155
Choli 0,039 0,850-1,140 0,950-1,106
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
PULSES
Gram 2,925-2,975 2,925-2,975
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 5,000-5,050 4,850-4,900
Tuardal 6,750-6,850 6,600-6,700
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 6,400-6,450 6,450-6,500
RICE
IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000