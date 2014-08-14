Aug. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,340 307-360 306-371 Wheat Tukda 00,920 306-374 305-380 Jowar White 055 255-815 260-807 Bajra 0,025 235-270 225-273 PULSES Gram 00,700 500-0,560 505-0,575 Udid 0,021 1,275-1,285 1,200-1,350 Moong 0,240 1,051-1,311 1,040-1,299 Tuar 0,010 725-960 725-950 Maize 013 245-267 245-260 Vaal Deshi 020 0,835-1,080 0,825-1,095 Choli 0,025 0,750-1,111 0,850-1,140 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,925-2,975 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,150-5,200 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 6,750-6,850 6,750-6,850 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000