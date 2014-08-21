Aug. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. * Jowar prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,650 305-341 307-360 Wheat Tukda 01,180 305-351 306-374 Jowar White 075 240-825 255-815 Bajra 0,030 210-275 235-270 PULSES Gram 00,735 490-0,565 500-0,560 Udid 0,022 1,180-1,245 1,275-1,285 Moong 0,170 1,055-1,325 1,051-1,311 Tuar 0,025 725-1,050 725-960 Maize 010 240-255 245-267 Vaal Deshi 025 0,750-1,000 0,835-1,080 Choli 0,045 0,800-1,100 0,750-1,111 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,400-1,410 Jowar 3,350-3,400 3,450-3,500 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200 Tuardal 6,750-6,850 6,750-6,850 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,500-6,550 6,400-6,450 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000