Aug. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices increased due to short supply.
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,850 303-368 305-341
Wheat Tukda 01,250 303-401 305-351
Jowar White 202 280-925 240-825
Bajra 0,085 215-285 210-275
PULSES
Gram 00,650 480-0,568 490-0,565
Udid 0,015 1,220-1,250 1,180-1,245
Moong 0,150 1,051-1,351 1,055-1,325
Tuar 0,100 725-1,040 725-1,050
Maize 013 239-250 240-255
Vaal Deshi 075 0,825-1,050 0,750-1,000
Choli 0,040 0,705-1,080 0,800-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440
Jowar 3,550-3,600 3,350-3,400
PULSES
Gram 2,875-2,925 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200
Tuardal 6,750-6,850 6,750-6,850
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
RICE
IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000