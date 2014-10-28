Oct. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices moved up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,902 296-371 286-361 Wheat Tukda 01,201 300-400 290-374 Jowar White 085 290-805 285-800 Bajra 0,025 205-268 205-270 PULSES Gram 00,450 481-0,545 450-0,525 Udid 0,450 0,800-1,030 0,790-0,865 Moong 0,500 1,250-1,425 1,300-1,415 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 730-0,925 Maize 015 280-310 250-310 Vaal Deshi 010 0,725-1,030 0,685-1,029 Choli 0,045 0,750-1,230 0,895-1,140 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 6,850-6,900 6,850-6,900 Moongdal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,200-4,250 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900