Oct. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,325 290-378 296-371
Wheat Tukda 01,610 296-398 300-400
Jowar White 075 293-810 290-805
Bajra 0,035 210-270 205-268
PULSES
Gram 00,530 500-0,551 481-0,545
Udid 0,450 0,811-0,885 0,800-1,030
Moong 0,450 1,280-1,535 1,250-1,425
Tuar 0,003 800-0,900 730-0,925
Maize 020 295-305 280-310
Vaal Deshi 015 0,805-1,030 0,725-1,030
Choli 0,063 0,750-1,300 0,750-1,230
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,320-1,330
Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
PULSES
Gram 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,300-3,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moong 7,050-7,100 6,850-6,900
Moongdal 7,400-7,450 7,200-7,250
Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900