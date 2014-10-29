Oct. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,325 290-378 296-371 Wheat Tukda 01,610 296-398 300-400 Jowar White 075 293-810 290-805 Bajra 0,035 210-270 205-268 PULSES Gram 00,530 500-0,551 481-0,545 Udid 0,450 0,811-0,885 0,800-1,030 Moong 0,450 1,280-1,535 1,250-1,425 Tuar 0,003 800-0,900 730-0,925 Maize 020 295-305 280-310 Vaal Deshi 015 0,805-1,030 0,725-1,030 Choli 0,063 0,750-1,300 0,750-1,230 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 7,050-7,100 6,850-6,900 Moongdal 7,400-7,450 7,200-7,250 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900