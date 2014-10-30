ADVISORY- Emerging Asia FX reports to resume on May 2
May 1 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as most Asian financial markets are closed to mark the Labour Day holiday.
Oct. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. * Udid prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. * Rajkot market yard remain closed today as state government order closure for precautionary measure against 'Nilofar' cyclone which is expected to hit Saurashtra-Kutch coast in the next 24 hours. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 290-378 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 296-398 Jowar White 000 000-000 293-810 Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-270 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 500-0,551 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,811-0,885 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,280-1,535 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 800-0,900 Maize 000 000-000 295-305 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,805-1,030 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,750-1,300 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,050-5,100 4,950-5,000 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 7,050-7,100 7,050-7,100 Moongdal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Udid 4,200-4,250 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900
* Frost threatens U.S. hard red wheat production * Corn firms more than 1 pct * Soybeans edges higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose as much as 2.5 percent to $4.43 a bushel, the highest since March 10. Wheat was trading up 2.