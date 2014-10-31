Oct. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail demand.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices moved up due to short supply.
* Udid prices gained due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Rajkot market yard remain closed today on account of Sardar Patel Jayanti.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 290-378
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 296-398
Jowar White 000 000-000 293-810
Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-270
PULSES
Gram 00,000 000-0,000 500-0,551
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,811-0,885
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,280-1,535
Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 800-0,900
Maize 000 000-000 295-305
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,805-1,030
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,750-1,300
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,340-1,350
Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
PULSES
Gram 2,925-2,975 2,850-2,900
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800
Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100
Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moong 7,250-7,300 7,050-7,100
Moongdal 7,600-7,650 7,400-7,450
Udid 4,400-4,450 4,200-4,250
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900