Oct. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices moved up due to short supply. * Udid prices gained due to buying enquiries from mills. * Rajkot market yard remain closed today on account of Sardar Patel Jayanti. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 290-378 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 296-398 Jowar White 000 000-000 293-810 Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-270 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 500-0,551 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,811-0,885 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,280-1,535 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 800-0,900 Maize 000 000-000 295-305 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,805-1,030 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,750-1,300 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,340-1,350 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 2,925-2,975 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 7,250-7,300 7,050-7,100 Moongdal 7,600-7,650 7,400-7,450 Udid 4,400-4,450 4,200-4,250 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900