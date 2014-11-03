Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 03 .
Nov. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices moved up due to retail demand.
* Udid prices gained due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,050 292-382 290-378
Wheat Tukda 01,380 296-408 296-398
Jowar White 115 297-725 293-810
Bajra 0,025 210-270 210-270
PULSES
Gram 00,700 526-0,565 500-0,551
Udid 1,025 0,850-0,950 0,811-0,885
Moong 0,700 1,350-1,555 1,280-1,535
Tuar 0,025 725-0,900 800-0,900
Maize 022 261-305 295-305
Vaal Deshi 030 0,755-1,050 0,805-1,030
Choli 0,065 0,875-1,295 0,750-1,300
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370
Jowar 3,000-3,050 2,900-2,950
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 2,925-2,975
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100
Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moong 7,250-7,300 7,250-7,300
Moongdal 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650
Udid 4,600-4,650 4,400-4,450
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900