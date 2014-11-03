Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 03 . Nov. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved up due to retail demand. * Udid prices gained due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,050 292-382 290-378 Wheat Tukda 01,380 296-408 296-398 Jowar White 115 297-725 293-810 Bajra 0,025 210-270 210-270 PULSES Gram 00,700 526-0,565 500-0,551 Udid 1,025 0,850-0,950 0,811-0,885 Moong 0,700 1,350-1,555 1,280-1,535 Tuar 0,025 725-0,900 800-0,900 Maize 022 261-305 295-305 Vaal Deshi 030 0,755-1,050 0,805-1,030 Choli 0,065 0,875-1,295 0,750-1,300 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,000-3,050 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,925-2,975 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 7,250-7,300 7,250-7,300 Moongdal 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Udid 4,600-4,650 4,400-4,450 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900