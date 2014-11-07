Nov. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices moved up due to short supply. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,750 300-380 294-380 Wheat Tukda 01,050 303-398 298-409 Jowar White 365 295-775 295-600 Bajra 0,075 205-269 205-269 PULSES Gram 00,750 530-0,568 526-0,566 Udid 0,721 0,965-1,041 0,905-1,050 Moong 0,600 1,350-1,560 1,350-1,530 Tuar 0,010 705-0,905 650-0,925 Maize 016 265-305 265-305 Vaal Deshi 065 0,650-1,075 0,735-1,045 Choli 0,090 0,859-1,297 0,850-1,165 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 2,975-3,025 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 7,450-7,500 7,350-7,400 Moongdal 7,900-7,950 7,800-7,850 Udid 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900