MEDIA-Serum Institute of India buys defunct unit of injectable polio doses maker Nanotherapeutics - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Nov. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices moved up due to short supply. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,750 300-380 294-380 Wheat Tukda 01,050 303-398 298-409 Jowar White 365 295-775 295-600 Bajra 0,075 205-269 205-269 PULSES Gram 00,750 530-0,568 526-0,566 Udid 0,721 0,965-1,041 0,905-1,050 Moong 0,600 1,350-1,560 1,350-1,530 Tuar 0,010 705-0,905 650-0,925 Maize 016 265-305 265-305 Vaal Deshi 065 0,650-1,075 0,735-1,045 Choli 0,090 0,859-1,297 0,850-1,165 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 2,975-3,025 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 7,450-7,500 7,350-7,400 Moongdal 7,900-7,950 7,800-7,850 Udid 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy