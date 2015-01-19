Jan. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Gram prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,015 331-375 331-373
Wheat Tukda 01,142 332-392 333-381
Jowar White 105 280-680 285-710
Bajra 0,035 205-270 205-270
PULSES
Gram 00,150 550-0,651 525-0,627
Udid 0,090 1,070-1,165 1,040-1,155
Moong 0,080 1,390-1,540 1,481-1,576
Tuar 0,100 0,900-1,140 0,900-1,130
Maize 020 250-285 250-297
Vaal Deshi 075 0,950-1,010 0,950-1,122
Choli 0,075 0,905-1,140 0,985-1,225
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,900-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450
Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
PULSES
Gram 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400