Jan. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,015 331-375 331-373 Wheat Tukda 01,142 332-392 333-381 Jowar White 105 280-680 285-710 Bajra 0,035 205-270 205-270 PULSES Gram 00,150 550-0,651 525-0,627 Udid 0,090 1,070-1,165 1,040-1,155 Moong 0,080 1,390-1,540 1,481-1,576 Tuar 0,100 0,900-1,140 0,900-1,130 Maize 020 250-285 250-297 Vaal Deshi 075 0,950-1,010 0,950-1,122 Choli 0,075 0,905-1,140 0,985-1,225 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400