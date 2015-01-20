BRIEF-Berger Paints India says strike has been called at co's Goa factory
* Says a strike has been called by the union at co's Goa factory on May 10
Jan. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,710 326-375 331-375 Wheat Tukda 00,880 325-386 332-392 Jowar White 125 245-690 280-680 Bajra 0,040 220-290 205-270 PULSES Gram 00,150 550-0,698 550-0,651 Udid 0,110 1,075-1,165 1,070-1,165 Moong 0,109 1,490-1,526 1,390-1,540 Tuar 0,150 1,050-1,160 0,900-1,140 Maize 025 225-280 250-285 Vaal Deshi 050 0,850-1,150 0,950-1,010 Choli 0,050 0,700-1,130 0,905-1,140 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 5,900-5,950 5,800-5,850 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Textiles ST Bk Fac