Jan. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,710 326-375 331-375 Wheat Tukda 00,880 325-386 332-392 Jowar White 125 245-690 280-680 Bajra 0,040 220-290 205-270 PULSES Gram 00,150 550-0,698 550-0,651 Udid 0,110 1,075-1,165 1,070-1,165 Moong 0,109 1,490-1,526 1,390-1,540 Tuar 0,150 1,050-1,160 0,900-1,140 Maize 025 225-280 250-285 Vaal Deshi 050 0,850-1,150 0,950-1,010 Choli 0,050 0,700-1,130 0,905-1,140 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,440-1,450 Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 5,900-5,950 5,800-5,850 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400