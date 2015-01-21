Jan. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. Fears of crop damage, as several parts of Saurashtra received unseasonal rain, also affected maret sentiment. * Gram prices gained due to buying support from mills. * Rajkot market yard is closed on account of local function. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 326-375 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 325-386 Jowar White 000 000-000 245-690 Bajra 0,000 000-000 220-290 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 550-0,698 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,075-1,165 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,490-1,526 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,050-1,160 Maize 000 000-000 225-280 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,850-1,150 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,700-1,130 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 3,275-3,325 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400