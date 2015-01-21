Jan. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. Fears of crop damage, as
several parts of Saurashtra received unseasonal rain, also affected maret
sentiment.
* Gram prices gained due to buying support from mills.
* Rajkot market yard is closed on account of local function.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 326-375
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 325-386
Jowar White 000 000-000 245-690
Bajra 0,000 000-000 220-290
PULSES
Gram 00,000 000-0,000 550-0,698
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,075-1,165
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,490-1,526
Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,050-1,160
Maize 000 000-000 225-280
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,850-1,150
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,700-1,130
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,660-1,670
Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,125-2,150
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
PULSES
Gram 3,275-3,325 3,250-3,300
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400