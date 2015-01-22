Jan. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram Daal and Besan prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,740 323-377 326-375
Wheat Tukda 00,790 322-390 325-386
Jowar White 135 250-685 245-690
Bajra 0,035 225-295 220-290
PULSES
Gram 00,170 545-0,651 550-0,698
Udid 0,120 1,076-1,158 1,075-1,165
Moong 0,104 1,450-1,552 1,490-1,526
Tuar 0,150 1,050-1,170 1,050-1,160
Maize 020 250-285 225-280
Vaal Deshi 065 0,855-1,155 0,850-1,150
Choli 0,065 0,750-1,150 0,700-1,130
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
PULSES
Gram 3,275-3,325 3,275-3,325
Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100
Tuar 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,800-5,850 5,850-5,900
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400