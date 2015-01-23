Jan. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,640 318-374 323-377 Wheat Tukda 00,710 317-377 322-390 Jowar White 115 255-680 250-685 Bajra 0,040 217-295 225-295 PULSES Gram 00,180 550-0,670 545-0,651 Udid 0,120 1,075-1,165 1,076-1,158 Moong 0,161 1,399-1,501 1,450-1,552 Tuar 0,200 1,100-1,181 1,050-1,170 Maize 010 255-295 250-285 Vaal Deshi 050 0,850-1,160 0,855-1,155 Choli 0,060 0,775-1,200 0,750-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 3,275-3,325 3,275-3,325 Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuar 5,950-6,000 5,900-5,950 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400