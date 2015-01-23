Jan. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Tuar prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,640 318-374 323-377
Wheat Tukda 00,710 317-377 322-390
Jowar White 115 255-680 250-685
Bajra 0,040 217-295 225-295
PULSES
Gram 00,180 550-0,670 545-0,651
Udid 0,120 1,075-1,165 1,076-1,158
Moong 0,161 1,399-1,501 1,450-1,552
Tuar 0,200 1,100-1,181 1,050-1,170
Maize 010 255-295 250-285
Vaal Deshi 050 0,850-1,160 0,855-1,155
Choli 0,060 0,775-1,200 0,750-1,150
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,950-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
PULSES
Gram 3,275-3,325 3,275-3,325
Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuar 5,950-6,000 5,900-5,950
Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400