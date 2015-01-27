Jan. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. * Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,710 318-374 318-374 Wheat Tukda 00,890 317-381 317-377 Jowar White 080 255-690 255-680 Bajra 0,020 205-295 217-295 PULSES Gram 00,160 550-0,612 550-0,670 Udid 0,190 1,051-1,176 1,075-1,165 Moong 0,033 1,350-1,548 1,399-1,501 Tuar 0,150 1,050-1,140 1,100-1,181 Maize 020 250-297 255-295 Vaal Deshi 040 0,850-1,160 0,850-1,160 Choli 0,035 0,725-1,140 0,775-1,200 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,450-1,460 Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,275-3,325 Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuar 5,800-5,850 5,950-6,000 Tuardal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400