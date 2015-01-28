Jan. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,680 318-367 318-374 Wheat Tukda 00,900 320-378 317-381 Jowar White 110 280-640 255-690 Bajra 0,035 215-270 205-295 PULSES Gram 00,150 550-0,646 550-0,612 Udid 0,175 1,070-1,181 1,051-1,176 Moong 0,096 1,375-1,550 1,350-1,548 Tuar 0,190 1,000-1,140 1,050-1,140 Maize 015 220-275 250-297 Vaal Deshi 050 0,905-1,325 0,850-1,160 Choli 0,070 0,850-1,170 0,725-1,140 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuar 5,750-5,800 5,850-5,900 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,400-7,450 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400