Jan. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices driooed due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,580 316-362 318-367 Wheat Tukda 00,730 315-375 320-378 Jowar White 080 280-715 280-640 Bajra 0,020 220-290 215-270 PULSES Gram 00,145 571-0,651 550-0,646 Udid 0,070 1,050-1,140 1,070-1,181 Moong 0,033 1,359-1,541 1,375-1,550 Tuar 0,300 1,100-1,125 1,000-1,140 Maize 015 225-285 220-275 Vaal Deshi 045 0,900-1,300 0,905-1,325 Choli 0,025 0,955-1,300 0,850-1,170 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,925 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuar 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,650-5,700 5,800-5,850 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400