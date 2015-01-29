BRIEF-JK Agri Genetics posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 38.4 million rupees versus loss 50 million rupees year ago
Jan. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices driooed due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,580 316-362 318-367 Wheat Tukda 00,730 315-375 320-378 Jowar White 080 280-715 280-640 Bajra 0,020 220-290 215-270 PULSES Gram 00,145 571-0,651 550-0,646 Udid 0,070 1,050-1,140 1,070-1,181 Moong 0,033 1,359-1,541 1,375-1,550 Tuar 0,300 1,100-1,125 1,000-1,140 Maize 015 225-285 220-275 Vaal Deshi 045 0,900-1,300 0,905-1,325 Choli 0,025 0,955-1,300 0,850-1,170 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,925 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuar 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,650-5,700 5,800-5,850 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
May 10 India's NSE index gained on Wednesday and breached the 9,400 level for the first time as consumer stocks rallied on better monsoon forecast, while index heavyweight Bharti Airtel surged after reporting strong subscriber growth.