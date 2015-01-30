Jan. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved due to thin supply. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,520 316-371 316-362 Wheat Tukda 00,580 315-378 315-375 Jowar White 095 285-715 280-715 Bajra 0,025 215-290 220-290 PULSES Gram 00,160 545-0,639 571-0,651 Udid 0,055 1,075-1,180 1,050-1,140 Moong 0,053 1,497-1,601 1,359-1,541 Tuar 0,100 1,025-1,180 1,100-1,125 Maize 025 215-290 225-285 Vaal Deshi 050 0,905-1,315 0,900-1,300 Choli 0,035 0,960-1,305 0,955-1,300 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,875-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 3,050-3,100 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 3,275-3,325 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuar 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,800-5,850 5,650-5,700 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400