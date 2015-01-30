Jan. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices improved due to thin supply.
* Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,520 316-371 316-362
Wheat Tukda 00,580 315-378 315-375
Jowar White 095 285-715 280-715
Bajra 0,025 215-290 220-290
PULSES
Gram 00,160 545-0,639 571-0,651
Udid 0,055 1,075-1,180 1,050-1,140
Moong 0,053 1,497-1,601 1,359-1,541
Tuar 0,100 1,025-1,180 1,100-1,125
Maize 025 215-290 225-285
Vaal Deshi 050 0,905-1,315 0,900-1,300
Choli 0,035 0,960-1,305 0,955-1,300
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,875-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430
Jowar 3,050-3,100 2,950-3,000
PULSES
Gram 3,275-3,325 3,250-3,300
Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuar 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,800-5,850 5,650-5,700
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400