Feb. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weal trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,670 310-361 312-363
Wheat Tukda 00,500 309-372 311-368
Jowar White 075 240-655 250-650
Bajra 0,040 215-280 210-270
PULSES
Gram 00,185 570-0,651 581-0,681
Udid 0,070 1,075-1,180 1,135-1,171
Moong 0,025 1,270-1,370 1,459-1,590
Tuar 0,135 1,050-1,149 0,900-1,130
Maize 046 248-281 210-270
Vaal Deshi 068 0,950-1,305 0,955-1,315
Choli 0,023 0,975-1,375 0,745-1,213
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,900 1,875-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,100-2,150
Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400
Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
PULSES
Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,600-5,650 5,650-5,700
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400