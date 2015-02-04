Feb. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. * Gram and Gram Daal prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,740 312-362 310-361 Wheat Tukda 00,550 310-374 309-372 Jowar White 064 235-655 240-655 Bajra 0,035 210-275 215-280 PULSES Gram 00,212 541-0,672 570-0,651 Udid 0,060 1,064-1,190 1,075-1,180 Moong 0,033 1,349-1,652 1,270-1,370 Tuar 0,195 1,025-1,140 1,050-1,149 Maize 025 240-285 248-281 Vaal Deshi 055 0,955-1,325 0,950-1,305 Choli 0,035 0,970-1,365 0,975-1,375 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,370-1,380 1,390-1,400 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 5,600-5,650 5,650-5,700 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400