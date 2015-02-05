Feb. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,790 310-361 312-362
Wheat Tukda 00,980 309-376 310-374
Jowar White 095 239-660 235-655
Bajra 0,025 205-268 210-275
PULSES
Gram 00,210 551-0,672 541-0,672
Udid 0,065 1,070-1,165 1,064-1,190
Moong 0,217 1,245-1,552 1,349-1,652
Tuar 0,150 1,050-1,145 1,025-1,140
Maize 010 250-285 240-285
Vaal Deshi 075 0,960-1,350 0,955-1,325
Choli 0,040 0,855-1,140 0,970-1,365
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,875 1,850-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Bajra 1,370-1,380 1,370-1,380
Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
PULSES
Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,500-5,550 5,600-5,650
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400