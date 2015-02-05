Feb. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,790 310-361 312-362 Wheat Tukda 00,980 309-376 310-374 Jowar White 095 239-660 235-655 Bajra 0,025 205-268 210-275 PULSES Gram 00,210 551-0,672 541-0,672 Udid 0,065 1,070-1,165 1,064-1,190 Moong 0,217 1,245-1,552 1,349-1,652 Tuar 0,150 1,050-1,145 1,025-1,140 Maize 010 250-285 240-285 Vaal Deshi 075 0,960-1,350 0,955-1,325 Choli 0,040 0,855-1,140 0,970-1,365 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,875 1,850-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,370-1,380 1,370-1,380 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,500-5,550 5,600-5,650 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400