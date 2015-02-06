Feb. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,770 305-360 310-361 Wheat Tukda 00,890 304-375 309-376 Jowar White 070 240-665 239-660 Bajra 0,020 210-281 205-268 PULSES Gram 00,180 555-0,685 551-0,672 Udid 0,060 1,085-1,160 1,070-1,165 Moong 0,069 1,360-1,500 1,245-1,552 Tuar 0,110 1,000-1,130 1,050-1,145 Maize 012 242-290 250-285 Vaal Deshi 060 0,950-1,385 0,960-1,350 Choli 0,045 0,850-1,342 0,855-1,140 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,875 1,825-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,370-1,380 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 5,500-5,550 5,600-5,650 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400