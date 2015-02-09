Feb. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,720 300-357 305-360
Wheat Tukda 00,930 298-375 304-375
Jowar White 075 280-660 240-665
Bajra 0,030 220-280 210-281
PULSES
Gram 00,210 561-0,685 555-0,685
Udid 0,070 1,050-1,125 1,085-1,160
Moong 0,050 1,441-1,510 1,360-1,500
Tuar 0,115 0,950-1,128 1,000-1,130
Maize 010 240-300 242-290
Vaal Deshi 075 0,840-1,280 0,950-1,385
Choli 0,040 1,040-1,311 0,850-1,342
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,850 1,825-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,050-2,100
Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360
Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
PULSES
Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,450-5,500 5,500-5,550
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400