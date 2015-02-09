Feb. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,720 300-357 305-360 Wheat Tukda 00,930 298-375 304-375 Jowar White 075 280-660 240-665 Bajra 0,030 220-280 210-281 PULSES Gram 00,210 561-0,685 555-0,685 Udid 0,070 1,050-1,125 1,085-1,160 Moong 0,050 1,441-1,510 1,360-1,500 Tuar 0,115 0,950-1,128 1,000-1,130 Maize 010 240-300 242-290 Vaal Deshi 075 0,840-1,280 0,950-1,385 Choli 0,040 1,040-1,311 0,850-1,342 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,850 1,825-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,450-5,500 5,500-5,550 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400