Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Feb. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,650 299-353 300-357 Wheat Tukda 00,700 297-366 298-375 Jowar White 080 275-660 280-660 Bajra 0,033 220-283 220-280 PULSES Gram 00,196 546-0,675 561-0,685 Udid 0,042 1,046-1,170 1,050-1,125 Moong 0,075 1,375-1,521 1,141-1,510 Tuar 0,170 1,050-1,150 0,950-1,128 Maize 015 235-300 240-300 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,840-1,280 Choli 0,050 1,035-1,320 1,040-1,311 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,825 1,800-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,500-5,550 5,450-5,500 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12