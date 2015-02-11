Feb. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,580 298-355 299-353
Wheat Tukda 00,690 297-375 297-366
Jowar White 095 245-675 275-660
Bajra 0,030 205-270 220-283
PULSES
Gram 00,250 551-0,670 546-0,675
Udid 0,094 1,105-1,161 1,046-1,170
Moong 0,033 1,350-1,588 1,375-1,521
Tuar 0,070 1,050-1,150 1,050-1,150
Maize 012 240-300 235-300
Vaal Deshi 075 0,925-1,295 0,840-1,280
Choli 0,050 0,950-1,150 1,035-1,320
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,825 1,775-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,350-1,360
Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
PULSES
Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 5,450-5,500 5,500-5,550
Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400