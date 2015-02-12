Feb. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped as new crop arrivals started. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,670 298-350 298-355 Wheat Tukda 00,770 296-364 297-375 Jowar White 066 245-680 245-675 Bajra 0,025 210-275 205-270 PULSES Gram 00,195 548-0,665 551-0,670 Udid 0,030 1,172-1,178 1,105-1,161 Moong 0,029 1,425-1,465 1,350-1,588 Tuar 0,080 1,150-1,210 1,050-1,150 Maize 010 249-295 240-300 Vaal Deshi 060 0,950-1,285 0,925-1,295 Choli 0,045 0,975-1,348 0,950-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,800 1,775-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 5,550-5,600 5,450-5,500 Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400