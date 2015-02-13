Feb. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,540 296-358 298-350
Wheat Tukda 00,780 292-382 296-364
Jowar White 095 240-695 245-680
Bajra 0,035 190-265 210-275
PULSES
Gram 00,320 581-0,681 548-0,665
Udid 0,050 1,025-1,220 1,172-1,178
Moong 0,090 1,269-1,479 1,425-1,465
Tuar 0,100 1,050-1,125 1,150-1,210
Maize 010 250-300 249-295
Vaal Deshi 075 0,950-1,290 0,950-1,285
Choli 0,050 0,975-1,340 0,975-1,348
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,750 1,750-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
PULSES
Gram 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600
Tuardal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400