Feb. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased as new crop arrival picks up.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply.
* Udid prices gained due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,190 290-351 296-358
Wheat Tukda 01,680 291-382 292-382
Jowar White 085 295-700 240-695
Bajra 0,025 180-280 190-265
PULSES
Gram 01,350 640-0,681 581-0,681
Udid 0,228 1,105-1,173 1,025-1,220
Moong 0,030 1,325-1,465 1,269-1,479
Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,050-1,125
Maize 009 250-285 250-300
Vaal Deshi 185 0,950-1,280 0,950-1,290
Choli 0,040 0,825-1,225 0,975-1,340
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,725 1,700-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
PULSES
Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 5,800-5,850 5,550-5,600
Tuardal 7,600-7,650 7,300-7,350
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,600-5,650 5,450-5,500
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400