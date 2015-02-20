Feb. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased as new crop arrival picks up.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices gained due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,980 289-353 291-352
Wheat Tukda 01,410 288-379 290-385
Jowar White 110 295-710 290-705
Bajra 0,035 185-285 183-285
PULSES
Gram 00,750 671-0,731 651-0,711
Udid 0,082 1,045-1,215 1,080-1,225
Moong 0,149 1,352-1,512 1,371-1,516
Tuar 0,150 1,050-1,250 1,000-1,235
Maize 005 248-295 250-290
Vaal Deshi 120 0,935-1,295 0,950-1,285
Choli 0,035 0,950-1,250 0,740-1,258
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,700 1,675-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,100-3,150
Tuar 6,150-6,200 5,900-5,950
Tuardal 7,900-7,950 7,600-7,650
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,850-5,900 5,700-5,750
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400