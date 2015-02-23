BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
Feb. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,405 285-350 289-353 Wheat Tukda 00,725 283-372 288-379 Jowar White 100 280-700 295-710 Bajra 0,035 205-295 185-285 PULSES Gram 00,750 590-0,715 671-0,731 Udid 0,050 1,050-1,155 1,045-1,215 Moong 0,080 1,285-1,520 1,352-1,512 Tuar 0,100 1,000-1,230 1,050-1,250 Maize 015 248-290 248-295 Vaal Deshi 095 1,050-1,450 0,935-1,295 Choli 0,080 0,950-1,328 0,950-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,975 1,950-2,000 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,350-6,400 6,150-6,200 Tuardal 8,000-8,050 7,900-7,950 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
