Feb. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,405 285-350 289-353 Wheat Tukda 00,725 283-372 288-379 Jowar White 100 280-700 295-710 Bajra 0,035 205-295 185-285 PULSES Gram 00,750 590-0,715 671-0,731 Udid 0,050 1,050-1,155 1,045-1,215 Moong 0,080 1,285-1,520 1,352-1,512 Tuar 0,100 1,000-1,230 1,050-1,250 Maize 015 248-290 248-295 Vaal Deshi 095 1,050-1,450 0,935-1,295 Choli 0,080 0,950-1,328 0,950-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,975 1,950-2,000 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,350-6,400 6,150-6,200 Tuardal 8,000-8,050 7,900-7,950 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400